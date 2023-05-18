If you're looking to get more out of your Colorado hot air balloon festival outings, this one may the one you've been looking for. A car show, a tribute band, and a very unique boat race are included.

Located within the High Plains of Moffat County lies Craig, Colorado, which will be hosting this three-day festival in the summer of 2023. This small town is going to expand with people, much like a hot air balloon does to take to the Colorado skies.

Colorado-Hot-Air-Balloon-Festival

When it comes to having fun in the summer, Colorado has many, many options. One of which is this three-day weekend in August. The 2023 Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival at Loudy-Simpson Park, along the Yampa River.

According to the Craig Daily Press, by 2030. the power plant and the coal mine that supports the power plant in Craig will case operation. What will happen after that remains to be seen, but it probably won't stop the annual Moffat Hot Air Balloon Festival from taking place.

This three-day weekend is going to be full of events for the whole family; why not make plans to make a Colorado road trip there to check it out?

EVENTS AT THE MOFFAT COUTY HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL INCLUDE:

Hot Air Balloon lifts each morning (weather permitting)

Hot Air Balloon glow Saturday night.

$10 tethered balloon rides.

Vendors.

Live Music - Those Crazy Nights (Journey Tribute Band) Saturday night.

Beer Garden.

Bingo.

5K.

Car Show.

Inflatables.

Duck Race.

WHAT/WHEN IS THE CARDBOARD BOAT REGATTA?

After the midday band gets done at about 1:30 p.m. on that Saturday, will be the annual Cardboard Boat Regatta on the pond at the park. Teams of 2-4 will operate their strictly constructed boats for prizes. One of the prizes is for "Most Spectacular Sinking" - The 'Titanic' Award.

Colorado-Hot-Air-Balloon-Festival (5)

Colorado-Hot-Air-Balloon-Festival (6)

Friday, August 5 - Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Loudy-Simspon Park, Craig, Colorado.

6:30 a.m. Balloon Lifts each day (weather permitting.)

