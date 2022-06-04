Missing Children Recovered in Colorado as Part of ‘Operation Lost Souls’

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has recovered 70 missing children in a multi-agency effort known as "Operation Lost Souls."

Authorities found some of the children in Colorado.

According to a press release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), HSI El Paso began the investigation in late April with the hopes of rescuing missing or runaway children who had fallen victim to sex trafficking and abuse.

"Operation Lost Souls exemplifies Homeland Security Investigations' commitment to protecting the public from crimes of victimization. In this case, we are looking out for our children — our community's most precious resource," said HSI El Paso Deputy Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho in the release. "HSI is committed to continuing working with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal while ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for these heinous crimes and brought to justice."

The operation, which concluded in mid-May, rescued children between the ages of 10 and 17. Assisting agencies offered to counsel to the victims and their families.

FOX31 reports that, in 2020, over 600 people sent tips regarding Colorado to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. The station is attempting to find out how many children "Operation Lost Souls" recovered in the Centennial State.

According to 9News, authorities are still investigating other leads from the mission.

If you have any information about sex trafficking victims, the HSI asks that you contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling (888) 373-7888 or texting 233733.

