Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Asks Your Help to Locate Missing Teen
Have you seen 15-year-old Hailea Gonzales? She was last seen over a week ago at her home in Montrose, Colorado.
The Montrose County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating Hailea.
Missing From Montrose, Colorado
Hailea Gonzales, 15, was last seen on June 24, 2022, at her home in Montrose, Colorado.
Hailea's Description
- She is described as:
- approximately 5' 2"
- brown hair
- brown eyes
- 100 pounds
Unfortunately, it is not known what she was last wearing.
What To Do If You Know Her Whereabouts
Have you seen Hailea? Do you have any information as to where she might be? If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, or if you know someone who might have information to offer, you are asked to contact dispatch immediately at 970-249-9110.
Montrose County Sheriff's Department Facebook Post
Please take a look at the official Facebook post from the Montrose County Sheriff's Office. When it comes to situations such as this, sharing the post is critical. If you go to the post and share it, your friends on social media will have access to the info. Hopefully, they will share it as well, and before long, this information will have made its way to everyone in Western Colorado.
As of 3:18 this afternoon (Tuesday, July 5, 2022) the Montrose County Sheriff's Office Facebook post has already been shared 328 times. Please keep that momentum going.