Men Arrested In Larimer County Child Prostitution Stings

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrests of nine men in recent undercover child prostitution operations.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

According to the post, in late June the sheriff's office conducted a two-day operation with investigators posing as underage sex workers in online forums.

Men solicited sexual services from the undercover operators, and when the men went to the agreed-upon location they were met by law enforcement.

Five men were arrested through this effort.

Gregory Thoke, 34 ⚬ Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3) ⚬ Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F3) ⚬ Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5)

Thoke was issued a $7,500 cash bond by Magistrate Schwartz.

Austin Sexton, 37 ⚬ Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3) ⚬ Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F4) ⚬ Cybercrime – Soliciting a Minor (F5) ⚬ Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5)

Sexton was issued a $1,000 cash bond by Magistrate Schwartz.

Luis Son Gonon, 27 ⚬ Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3) ⚬ Patronizing a Prostituted Child (F4) ⚬ Cybercrime – Soliciting a Minor (F5) ⚬ Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5)

Son Gonon was issued a $1,000 cash bond by Magistrate Schwartz.

Thomas Garcia, 40 ⚬ Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3) ⚬ Internet Luring of a Child with Intent to Exploit (F4) ⚬ Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5) ⚬ Controlled Substance – Possession with Intent (DF2) ⚬ Marijuana Concentrate – Possession with Intent (DM1)

Garcia was issued a $75,000 cash/surety bond by Magistrate Schwartz.

Richard Gunning, 55 ⚬ Soliciting for Child Prostitution (F3) ⚬ Internet Luring of a Child with Intent to Exploit (F4) ⚬ Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5)

Gunning was issued a $50,000 cash/surety bond by Magistrate McDonald. This was later reduced to a $2,000 cash/surety bond by Judge Villasenor during the defendant's first appearance hearing.

Four more were arrested in a joint operation between the sheriff's office and the Johnstown Police Department between July 6-8.

Those arrests include the following men according to a news release:

Devin Michael Weilnau, 29, Weld County

Michael Vincent Hughes, 32, Larimer County

Randy Whitman, 58, Larimer County

Mark Joseph Gallegos, 58, Larimer County

Weilnau, Hughes, and Whitman, not Johnstown residents, are being charged with 2 counts of: solicitation of child prostitution, enticement of a child, and internet luring of a child. Michael Vincent Hughes is also being charged with 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Mark Joseph Gallegos, not a Johnstown resident, is being charged with 1 count each of: solicitation of child prostitution, enticement of a child, and internet luring of a child. An additional charge for Gallegos is pending.

Fort Collins Police Services, the Windsor Police Department, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are also being credited for helping with this investigation.