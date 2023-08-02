Meet The New Colorado Eagles Coach Next Week At Meet The Coach Party
The Colorado Eagles are ready to introduce (or re-introduce) their new Head Coach, Aaron Schneekloth, at their "Meet the Coach" party next week. Here's all you need to know.
Meet Colorado Eagles New Head Coach, Aaron Schneekloth
The Colorado Eagles, who are the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, will be introducing their new head coach Aaron Schneekloth next week during a “Meet the Coach” party. The fun introduction party will be at The Island at Pelican Lakes in Windsor (445 Baja Drive) next Wednesday, August 9th. The public event will begin at 5:30 pm, with the official introduction of Schneekloth and live interviews set to start at 6:00 pm. Below is a map of where to park and how to get to the Island for the event.
In addition to having the opportunity to speak to the new Eagles head coach, fans will also be able to meet several other special guests from the Eagles and Colorado Avalanche. The event will also feature Eagles' DJ Lil’ Coop, and an opportunity for fans to win tickets, Colorado Eagles gear, golf experiences, and more! Complimentary light snacks and a cash bar will be available throughout the evening, as well as yard games and tours of the Water Valley Houseboat. You can also meet and grab pictures with the best mascot in the AHL, Slapshot, and the Colorado Eagles Chicks.
The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00 pm MT and then will make their home debut when the Eagles play host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05 pm. Eagles Country... Are You READY?!