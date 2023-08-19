What Free Swag Can You Get At Colorado Eagles Games This Season?

As hard as it may be to believe, we're less than two months away from hockey season and the Colorado Eagles have plenty of great stuff planned for you in the 2023-24 season.

Free Swag At Colorado Eagles Games During The 2023-24 Season

Between the Colorado Avalanche and our Eagles, it's almost the most wonderful time of the year around our great state... Hockey season! And with Opening night for the Eagles only two months away, they've officially announced their 2023-24 season's promotional schedule. From the traditional opening night pint glasses to the famous Eagles cowbells, bobbleheads, hats, jerseys, and more, here is when to be at the Blue Arena for all the best free Eagles swag this season.

Colorado Eagles 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

Colorado Eagles Colorado Eagles loading...

As you can see on the above graphic, the Eagles games have no shortage of fun, interactiveness, and free stuff this upcoming season and they want you to be a part of all of it! Townsquare Media is proud to be the exclusive media partner of the Colorado Eagles, and the main sponsor of the Teddy Bear Toss. We invite you to start collecting those new bears and stuffed animals now and get ready for our annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 9th. There's truly nothing like the sight of watching thousands of bears and stuffed animals taking flight onto the ice, to later be donated to kids and families during the holiday season and beyond. It's truly a can't miss event that sells out every single year so don't delay. Get more on the 2023-24 promotions and game tickets now at ColoradoEagles.com. GO EAGLES!

