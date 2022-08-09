Popular Reality TV Show ‘Married At First Sight’ Now Casting in Denver

A popular reality TV series is casting in Colorado for singles looking to find love.

According to a report from Showbiz cheatsheet, season 17 of the reality tv show Married At First Sight is casting in Denver, Colorado.

Get our free mobile app

What is Married At First Sight?

MAFS is a popular reality tv series that follows singles who have exhausted all forms of dating and are looking to settle down and get married.

Participants fill out a questionnaire and are then matched based on compatibility by a panel of experts.

Questions include:

What was your childhood like? Are your parents still together? How has their relationship impacted the way you view love?

Do you have any deal breakers with regard to race, ethnicity, culture, or country of origin?

How important is physical attraction to you? Describe the physical attributes and body types you are typically attracted to.

What does marriage mean to you? Describe your ideal relationship and expectations of marriage.

Yes, They Really Do Get Married At First Sight

Both participants know nothing about who they are getting married to prior to the ceremony.

Participants only meet their future spouse at the end of the aisle just moments before they say, "I do."

If you've ever watched the show then you've seen that some couples genuinely are a match, while others are polar opposites whose relationship fizzles out quickly.

Married At First Sight Casting Call in Denver

If you are ready to tie the knot with a complete stranger then you can apply now for season 17 by following this link.

It might sound crazy, but if you find your true love in the end then I would say it's definitely worth a shot.

13 States That Have Never Recognized Common Law Marriage Common-law marriage has been around for hundreds of years, but these 13 states have never hopped on the bandwagon.

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage Sex and Hollywood seem to go hand in hand, and in this day in age, it might be hard for some to imagine famous and attractive celebrities embracing virginity or celibacy. Below, discover 23 celebrities who remained virgins or celibate until marriage, below.