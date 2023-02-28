Man Climbs Up Tree to Avoid Being Attacked By a Moose in Colorado

Imagine being in the backcountry of Colorado and coming across a moose that was not happy to see you. One Colorado man did just that and had to think quickly to escape the aggressive moose. The fast thinking of the man getting out of the way of the massive animal led him to climb a tree while wearing snowboard boots to find safety.

User r/paligap87 posted the encounter with the moose on Reddit's Colorado page describing the encounter:

Backcountry riding and we were on a pump track to get back inbounds. Saw signs of a moose unstrapped and started walking down the trail and saw her about 100ft up the trail. She got all aggressive so we turned around and chilled for 20, walked back up the trail and she was still there even more aggressive. Found a decent tree and waiting for her to do her thing, and she did.

The Reddit user states the moose encounter happened in Routt County, Colorado:

I’ve seen this cow all year with two calves, summer and now winter. Last week when I came across them I was able to ski right and maintain distance until they passed. I think a lone skier that passed us before aggravated her to the point to run down to the trail. Then along we come and it pissed her off. Since we had to stay on this track to get inbounds, we couldn’t ride around, just climb and wait. This encounter won’t change my feelings on moose, I just have more respect. Just stay quiet and calm, and have a tree in mind if you feel they don’t want to move.

Other Reddit users chimed in on the encounter saying that they are more afraid of a moose than they are of mountain lions or black bears and another replied back saying "You should be. A moose will run you right over with no f***s given."

