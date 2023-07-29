Running a small business is tough, even when you're dishing out small desserts that everyone loves. This Downtown Loveland gem, has made the decision, not to close, but to move to a better situation.

It was bold and brave for them to not only have a great food truck with their cupcakes, but to also take on a brick-and-mortar location in the town they love. Now, the time has come to move on, with a new location and a new name.

The Cupcake Gypsies had been around, with their cool food truck, for several years before opening their brick-and-mortar location in Downtown Loveland in 2019. The spot, just north of 4th Street on Cleveland, had a great vibe with a lot of loyal customers.

WHERE IS CUPCAKE GYPSIES MOVING TO IN OLD TOWN FORT COLLINS, COLORADO?

They'll be moving into a space that they'll be sharing, at 153 North College, very close to Comedy Fort (formerly Hodi's Half Note) and the Still. They'll be a part of Bloom Floral and Beeda's Thingamajigits.

According to The Cupcake Gypsies owners, this move will keep them from completely shutting down storefront operations. They do plan on having a spot in Loveland where Loveland area customers can pick up orders; which shows how much they do care about the Loveland area.

This situation reminds us of when the longtime card shop in Old Town Square, The Right Card, had to close up and move into a shared space with Walnut Creek, nearby.

THE CUPCAKE GYPSIES FROM LOVELAND, COLORADO WILL HAVE A NEW NAME WHEN THEY MOVE TO FORT COLLINS

With the major change of moving to a new location in another town, they will indeed be changing their name from Cupcake Gypsies to Mystic Moon Bakery. Their logo will remain the same, however.

WHEN IS CUPCAKE GYPSIES CLOSING IN LOVELAND?

Their last day will be Saturday, July 29, 2023.

WHEN WILL MYSTIC MOON BAKERY BEGIN IN FORT COLLINS?

They'll begin operating out of that new storefront on Friday, August 4, 2023.

