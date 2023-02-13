Is It Legal To Own A Monkey In Colorado?

Is It Legal To Own A Monkey In Colorado?

Canva

Have you thought it would be awesome to have a pet monkey?

You see monkeys on TV and they look so cute and adorable - and they are so smart. It's hard not to think that having a pet monkey would be the coolest thing ever. But, the reality is, they don't make good pets.

Here's Why Owning  A Monkey Is A Bad Idea

Believe it or not, having a pet monkey is legal in 25 states, but, that doesn't mean it's a good idea. According to WorldPopulationReview, there are many reasons why monkeys don't make great pets.

  • They are not comfortable around strangers
  • They require a lot of social interaction
  • A large, secure enclosure is needed to keep them from escaping
  • If they get bored, they are mischievous and even destructive
  • They can never be fully domesticated
  • Their behavior will change dramatically with puberty
Get our free mobile app

Can I Have  A Pet Monkey In Colorado?

If you are thinking that having a monkey for a pet would be fun, you may be disappointed to learn that Colorado is one of the states that do not allow private monkey ownership. There is a long list of mammals you can legally have in your possession, but any monkey species is not on that list. No, a private citizen in Colorado can not keep a monkey as a pet.

Illegal possession of wildlife in Colorado is punishable by fines and/or imprisonment. If you want to enjoy a monkey, visit one of the state's amazing zoos like the Denver Zoo or the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Exotic Pets You Can Own in Colorado

From alpacas to kangaroos, here are the exotic pets that you can own in Colorado.

Animals truly are the best thing ever, it's amazing how they show us, unconditional love. There are surprisingly lots of exotic animals that you're legally allowed to own here in Colorado.

There's A Legal Limit to Owning These 16 Colorado Animals

These Colorado animals may be common, but it's illegal to collect more than 4 in a year and you can't own more than 12 in all:

Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado

Keep an eye out for the following 12 dangerous animals in Colorado. While these creatures usually go out of their way to avoid you, if you encounter one you will want to give it plenty of space. Scroll on to see each one and find out why they make the cut of the most dangerous animals in Colorado.
Filed Under: Colorado Pets
Categories: Colorado News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Kool 107.9