Is It Legal To Own A Monkey In Colorado?
Have you thought it would be awesome to have a pet monkey?
You see monkeys on TV and they look so cute and adorable - and they are so smart. It's hard not to think that having a pet monkey would be the coolest thing ever. But, the reality is, they don't make good pets.
Here's Why Owning A Monkey Is A Bad Idea
Believe it or not, having a pet monkey is legal in 25 states, but, that doesn't mean it's a good idea. According to WorldPopulationReview, there are many reasons why monkeys don't make great pets.
- They are not comfortable around strangers
- They require a lot of social interaction
- A large, secure enclosure is needed to keep them from escaping
- If they get bored, they are mischievous and even destructive
- They can never be fully domesticated
- Their behavior will change dramatically with puberty
Can I Have A Pet Monkey In Colorado?
If you are thinking that having a monkey for a pet would be fun, you may be disappointed to learn that Colorado is one of the states that do not allow private monkey ownership. There is a long list of mammals you can legally have in your possession, but any monkey species is not on that list. No, a private citizen in Colorado can not keep a monkey as a pet.
Illegal possession of wildlife in Colorado is punishable by fines and/or imprisonment. If you want to enjoy a monkey, visit one of the state's amazing zoos like the Denver Zoo or the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.