Is It Legal To Own A Monkey In Colorado?

Have you thought it would be awesome to have a pet monkey?

You see monkeys on TV and they look so cute and adorable - and they are so smart. It's hard not to think that having a pet monkey would be the coolest thing ever. But, the reality is, they don't make good pets.

Here's Why Owning A Monkey Is A Bad Idea

Believe it or not, having a pet monkey is legal in 25 states, but, that doesn't mean it's a good idea. According to WorldPopulationReview, there are many reasons why monkeys don't make great pets.

They are not comfortable around strangers

They require a lot of social interaction

A large, secure enclosure is needed to keep them from escaping

If they get bored, they are mischievous and even destructive

They can never be fully domesticated

Their behavior will change dramatically with puberty

Can I Have A Pet Monkey In Colorado?

If you are thinking that having a monkey for a pet would be fun, you may be disappointed to learn that Colorado is one of the states that do not allow private monkey ownership. There is a long list of mammals you can legally have in your possession, but any monkey species is not on that list. No, a private citizen in Colorado can not keep a monkey as a pet.

Illegal possession of wildlife in Colorado is punishable by fines and/or imprisonment. If you want to enjoy a monkey, visit one of the state's amazing zoos like the Denver Zoo or the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

