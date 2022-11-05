Is It Legal To Bury Your Spouse In Your Yard In Colorado?

After they're dead of course. Sure, we love our spouses but sometimes they get on our nerves and we get on their nerves, it's a common thing in any normal relationship and as much as you'd like to sometimes bury them for doing the things that drive you crazy the most, this is simply a question for those that are or have ever legitimately wondered.

Well if you've ever thought that would be a good idea and something you would like to explore, the good news is that most states, Colorado included do allow you to bury a spouse in your yard.

According to the Home Funeral Alliance,

“Religious observations, family gatherings, memorials, and private events are not under the jurisdiction of the State or professionals in the funeral industry, who have no medico-legal authority unless it is transferred to them when they are paid for service”.

So whether it's for a religious reason, you simply want them to be closer to you or you want to save some serious cash because let's face it, funerals and burials in a cemetery can be quite expensive, and this could be a viable option for you.

Three states do not allow at-home burials (Washington, California, and Indiana while several states allow you to do it but with a funeral director involved, those states are Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Alabama, and Louisiana.

Check out every step of the process from ways to preserve the body at home, to the burial process including how to make a grave, it's all at Romemonuments.com.

