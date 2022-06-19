When it comes to a dream home, some want a huge kitchen, a mammoth fireplace in the living room, or maybe a home theater. Others may want a vineyard and their own personal winery.

If you fit into the personal winery category, we have the home for you. This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in Kiowa has a dedicated outbuilding that has been outfitted to be the perfect place to make your own wine.

Get our free mobile app

The home located at 11340 Copper Canyon Circle is listed on Realtor for an asking price of $1.9 million and has plenty of land to roam with a total of 38 acres. The home does not sacrifice any of the wonderful amenities that you would want in your dream home. The kitchen is huge, the master bedroom is gigantic, plenty of natural light throughout the home, and numerous places to entertain guests.

Have Your Wine and Drink it Too

One of the three outbuildings on the property is currently used as a wine-making area with grapes grown on-site at the vineyard. The property also features a horse barn, tack room, and a hay storage area. The third outbuilding is a greenhouse perfect for growing your own vegetables that would pair neatly with your homemade wine.

Check out the photos of this Kiowa, Colorado home that is listed on Realtor for $1.9 million.

Source: Realtor

$1.9 Million Colorado Home Has Wine Making Building and Vineyard Make your own wine from grapes grown in your vineyard at this beautiful Kiowa, Colorado home.

Exclusive Look Inside the Jurassic World Exhibition in Denver We got to go check out the Jurassic World Exhibition for ourselves, and here's what we saw...