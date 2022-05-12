Will Johnny Depp Move to Colorado After the Trial is Over?

Hundreds of people have been watching the drama unfold during the defamation trial that's currently underway between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018. In the article, Heard discussed being a victim of sexual assault and physical abuse, but never named Depp as the person responsible. After the op-ed was published, Depp was let go from his role in 'Fantastic Beasts.' Hollywood experts predict this pattern will continue and that his image will never recover.

Heard is countersuing her ex-husband for $100 million.

Those tuning in to the crazy he-said-she-said legal battle have been listening to shocking allegations regarding the behavior and actions of both parties involved. With all of the negative information being leaked, it's no wonder Depp's acting career is on a downward spiral.

Get our free mobile app

Once the toxic trial wraps, will Depp attempt to revive his struggling career or instead try to stay out of the public's eye?

Although a Hollywood gossip article rumored Depp was considering moving to Greeley, Colorado, that claim was proven to be untrue.

However, Depp does have a fondness for the Centennial State, so there's always a possibility he could return if life in LA doesn't end up working out.

The 58-year-old actor previously spent time in Creede, Colorado while filming The Lone Ranger. During that three-week stint, Depp sang the praises of the small Colorado town while talking to KWGN Denver news back in 2012. He even said he'd be the mayor of Ceede if the opportunity arose.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=339833744141006

It's unlikely that residents of Creede would want Depp as their mayor after what's been revealed in the trial so far, but the tiny town would be a good place for him to hide from the paparazzi.

The Depp vs. Heard trial resumes the week of May 16.

A To Z: Famous People That Lived in Colorado Colorado has been home to many famous people. From actors to politicians, and athletes to snowstorms. These are the famous beings who are from Colorado, from "A" to "Z".