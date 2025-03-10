Just when you think you're safe from a scam, someone in Colorado tries to pull a fast one on you in the restroom.

With all that's wrong in politics and our country right now, you'd think the privacy of the bathroom would be protected. In Jefferson County Colorado, someone posted an "official" looking sign saying the county sheriff was going to start inspecting a certain body area.

By "official" looking, someone grabbed the Jeffco Sheriff's logo and lamented it, so, you know, it's important enough not to get ruined.

It's all BS, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office took to X to let you know just that.

We say, "Nice try, perv! You won't catch us with our pants down."

Does Colorado's Jeffco Sheriff Have Such a Department?

Umm ... we're guessing no. That does lead us to the most important question, who would believe that there's an actual "Executive Order"? And who would issue such a thing? Deputy Drawers? The Under-wear Sheriff? The Commando Constable?

We're also wondering if the culprit will show up on April 21. Will the police be there waiting for the President of Private Parts to executive on his order?

Needless to say, you're probably safe to use public restrooms in Jefferson County. Especially since the sheriff's department is totally aware that someone wants you to believe otherwise.

