Former Broncos Quarterback Jake Plummer Is Now A Colorado Mushroom Farmer

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer has gone from throwing to growing.

It seems like a lifetime ago, but the last memory we have of Jake Plummer is the 2006 AFC Championship Game at Invesco Field. Let me refresh your memory.

A Win Away From the Super Bowl

It was 2005. It looked like the Broncos were headed to the Super Bowl for the first time since John Elway retired. They were coming off a 13-3 regular season and had just mowed down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 27-13 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Next up, was the wildcard Pittsburgh Steelers with the winner heading to the Super Bowl.

Playing the championship game in Denver, it looked like a sure thing. How could they lose? The Broncos lost 34-17, marking the end of the Mike Shanahan era in Denver. The following season, Plummer was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Jay Cutler and that was the end of Jake Plummer's NFL career.

AFC Championship Game: Pittsburgh Steelers v Denver Broncos

From Throwing to Growing

Since his Bronco heyday, Plummer has been a football coach and a broadcaster, married a Broncos cheerleader, played professional handball, and has now become a medicinal mushroom farmer on Colorado's front range.



The Path To Mushrooms

Plummer has long been an advocate for CBD and hemp as it relates to treating football injuries and dealing with the pain of the sport. According to Yahoo News, he spent several years working with a CBD and hemp company before he was introduced to the world of mushroom extract supplements.

Plummer co-founded a company that makes mushroom bars and supplements. But, after the challenges of the pandemic and disruption of supply chains, he went in a different direction which led to the formation of Mycolove Farm in Fort Lupton, Colorado.



Mushroom Extracts For What Ails the Soul and Body

Mycolove Farm produces various mushroom extracts which tout benefits such as mental clarity and cognitive function, energy and immune system support, and central nervous system relaxation among others.

The Mycolove website says:

We believe we are at the early adopter stage of the commercialized fungal medicine movement and want to build a lasting, trustworthy, dependable brand that offers the highest potency, full-fruit body medicine for your mind body and soul.



Will You Get High On These Mushrooms?

In recent years, the city of Denver has de-criminalized psilocybin mushrooms, commonly referred to as "magic" mushrooms. These are not those mushrooms. Plummer says the mushrooms he is growing are non-psychotropic. They will not get you high and are perfectly legal.



Growing Into Something Bigger

Jake Plummer's mushroom-growing farm is still pretty new and growing. When you go the website you can see many of the products are on back order - so business must not be bad. The question is whether or not this small operation can satisfy the demand. Obviously, Plummer's hope and dream is that the business will continue to grow into something even bigger.