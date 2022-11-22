Is Keanu Reeves Coming to Montrose, Colorado?

As someone who has been in the radio business for over 36 years, meeting celebrities has been quite the norm in my world. I've had the true honor of meeting some legends, AKA mega Stars like, Tina Turner, James Brown and Mark Wahlberg (Marky Mark days). I've also had the pleasure of getting a selfie with Comedian Jim Breuer, Chatting with Taylor Swift for 45 minutes and shooting pool with comedian/Actor Craig Robinson. The list is a long and proud one.

So, when I received a new follower on my Instagram page last Saturday by Keanu Reeves, I was a bit taken back. Being around celebrities for many years I know this is not the norm, but hey, It's Keanu Reeves right? “Keanu”, The man who lives in a hotel and spends time meeting all his fans. A cool Cat who slows down to chat and take all kinds of selfies with his fans. It COULD be possible.

Before you start saying, "Come on Michael Moon, you aren't falling for this are you?"

No, I'm Not. But it didn't stop me from trying to prove he was the REAL KEANU.

lets all take a breathe for a moment. Gather our wits and Let me explain how this all went down.

When “Keanu” reached out, I naturally responded. Here are the receipts that followed.

"Keanu Reeves" Conversation "Keanu Reeves" Conversation loading... Social Media Chat

Everything seems normal at this point. Just two new “friends” chatting.

I mentioned to "Keanu" that Bill & Ted, Point Break and Lake House were my favorites. I then went on to compliment "Keanu" for the way he lives his life and how he treats his fans.

Still unsure if he is truly “THE” Keanu Reeves. But the broken texting is the first Red Flag.

He answered with, "Thanks for the Compliment. Where in Colorado are you located?"

I gave him a brief answer.

Then followed up with, WHAT ARE YOU UP TOO THESE DAYS?" He replied, "Making a Movie".

Part 3 Part 3 loading... Chat with Keanu



This is where the conversation started going south.

According to popoptiq, .Post-production from raw to ready lasts about six months

”Keanu” LIED TO ME. Say it ain't so “Keanu”.

It’s now time to put on a bit of pressure. I began to play with his mind a bit.

Part 5 Part 5 loading... "Keanu"

Seems like simple request, right?

Just sent me a quick selfie dude. Not for “Keanu.”

attachment-Image (29) loading...

Then I receive a call!

What the Friggin Fudge Bar, COULD THIS BE KEANU AFTERALL?

Supposedly Supposedly loading... Keanu Calls

OH NO, BAD CONNECTION. “Didn’t see that coming”, I say with a smirk.

What I received was a fake scam videos. I’ve seen these before, It has an image of Keanu driving, but It comes to you all scrambled. Like the old adult channels back in the day. So I’ve heard.

Then our friendly "Keanu" turns his frustration on me.

A defense mechanism commonly used in guilty relationships.

Part Part loading... Keanu Convo

What happened to Cool Kat Keanu?

Part 7 Part 7 loading... Keanu Convo

AND THERE IT IS MY FRIENDS!! I smelled the cash connection coming. “Keanu” want me to Connect to a money app.

POOR "KEANU" , HE MUST BE REALLY BROKE.



MAYBE I SHOULD SEND HIM SOME CASH?

p.s. I'm guessing Keanu Reeves in NOT coming to Colorado after all. :(

By the way, Here are the real celebs I had a chance to mingle with thru my years in the biz.

James Brown

James Brown James Brown loading... Radio Convention 1991

Tina Turner

Concert 1995 Concert 1995 loading... Tina Turner Backstage

Mark Wahlberg AKA Marky Mark

Mark Wahlberg Mark Wahlberg loading... aka Marky Mark 1992

Craig Robinson

Cracking up Craig Robinson Cracking up Craig Robinson loading... Hung out at his comedy show

Rob Schneider

Rob Schneider Rob Schneider loading... Hangin in the studio

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift loading... 2008

