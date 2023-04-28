In-N-Out Burger Finally Opening In This Colorado City

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location this week. Based on its location, it could be the busiest one yet.

Another Colorado In-N-Out Burger Is Opening This Week

It's crazy to think that it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened. After people in Colorado practically begged for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations. Finally, In-N-Out was coming to Colorado!

That's my boy getting down on a tasty single. He loves In-N-Out. After multiple successful grand openings around Colorado, why not keep the love rolling, and add one more? With locations in Lakewood, Castle Rock, Aurora, Lonetree, Colorado Springs, and Thornton, Colorado, one major city has been left off of that list, but not anymore. In-N-Out finally last year announced the opening of its first location in Denver, at 4597 North Central Park Blvd, which is near I-70 close to central park. That opening is finally here, as the doors are set to open this Friday, April 28th, at 10:30 am. Can you already smell the tasty burgers and fries?

The closest location to Northern Colorado as of now is in Thornton off of I-25 and 136th, but the site of the old MeMe's Cafe in Loveland is set to be the very first NoCo location, which you can read more about here. We cannot wait to be within 20 minutes of all of the Double Double's that we can handle, so let's get working on that new Loveland spot ASAP.

