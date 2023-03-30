These 9 Weapons Are Illegal and Forbidden In Colorado

It may surprise you to learn what weapons are illegal in Colorado.

All Guns and Knives Are Not Created Equal In Colorado

It's not uncommon for Coloradans to have guns and knives - devices to be used for their pleasure and protection. Whether it's protecting our home and family, hunting, or just shooting for the fun of it, weapons are a way of life in Colorado. However, that certainly doesn't mean that anything goes.

Dangerous Weapons and Illegal Weapons

Colorado law is pretty specific when it comes to what weapons you aren't allowed to have. Some guns, like a sawed-off shotgun, are considered "dangerous weapons." Other weapons, such as the so-called brass knuckles, are classified as "illegal weapons.' The penalties for the two classifications of weapons are different.

Penalties For Possessing A Dangerous Weapon

In Colorado, possessing a dangerous weapon is a felony. The punishment for a first-time conviction is 1-3 years in prison and 2-year mandatory parole and/or a fine of $1,000 to $100,000. A second offense could be 3-6 years in prison with 3 years parole and/or a fine of $2,000 to $500,000.

Penalties For Possessing An Illegal Weapon

The consequences of possessing an illegal weapon in Colorado are not as severe as the penalties regarding dangerous weapons. Knowingly possessing an illegal weapon is a Class 1 misdemeanor and is punishable by 6-18 months in jail and/or a $500 - $5,000 fine.

Illegal and Forbidden Weapons In Colorado What weapons are considered "dangerous" and "illegal" in Colorado? Scroll on for a look at some of the illegal and forbidden weapons in the state of Colorado.

