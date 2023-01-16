Historic 1890 Home in Central City, Colorado Currently For Sale

Historic 1890 Home in Central City, Colorado Currently For Sale

When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless.

Step Inside This Historic Central City Home For Sale

This a rare gem of a home in the heart of Central City.

Property hunters who love looking at historic real estate might enjoy taking a peek at another rare find recently listed in Woodland Park.

Step Inside a Stick Built Home That's Currently For Sale

This is one of the oldest homes in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado.
