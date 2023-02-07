It goes without saying there are some things you wouldn't want to take through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnels. In fact, there are a number of things you cannot take through the tunnels at any time.

Would you be surprised to learn you're not allowed to transport hand grenades through Eisenhower Tunnel? The Colorado Department of Transportation recently shared an alert reminding motorists of items that cannot be taken through the 1.69 miles of tunnel.

Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnel

The Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels can be found roughly 60 miles west of Denver, Colorado. According to CDOT, the tunnels rest at an elevation of 11,013 feet at the East Portal, and 11,158 feet at the West Portal.

When the tunnel was completed in the 1970s, it was the highest vehicular tunnel in the world. Since then, tunnels at higher elevations have opened around the world.

Things You Can't Take Through Eisenhower Tunnel

Needless to say, there are things nobody would want to take through the Eisenhower Tunnel. That car from the intro of The Beverly Hillbillies comes to mind. While the tunnels have a remarkable ventilation system, no one in their right mind would want to drive a convertible at 20 MPH that is likely to break down mid-tunnel.

The tunnel is only so tall, and only so wide. With that, one would not want to try and make it through the tunnel with an oversized trailer or a crane too tall to fit. Fortunately, in these cases, there's Loveland Pass.

What Happens When You Can't Take Loveland Pass?

Eisenhower Tunnel was built for a reason. Loveland Pass is a real drag in the winter. What does one do if they can't take the pass?

A recent announcement (February 7, 2023) from cotrip.org reads:

Loveland Pass will close each night, Monday through Friday between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. for winter maintenance and operations activities. Hazmat trucks will be escorted through the Eisenhower tunnel at the top of each hour during closure times.

What about those items that can never be transported through Eisenhower Tunnels? Here's a look at the complete statement from cotrip.org:

Cotrip.org Announcement Hazardous Material Eisenhower Tunnes Cotrip.org / Canva loading...

What Is Trinitrotoluene and Have You Seen Any Lately?

Are you currently transporting Trinitrotoluene in your vehicle? Is that the additive they put in your gas to make your car run smoother, allowing you to ride in comfort as you travel the American highway?

Not exactly. Trinitrotoluene is the rich man's word for TNT. According to HAZMAT division number 1.1, a vehicle transporting TNT is S.O.L. The same can be said for vehicles carrying "Substances and articles which have a projection hazard but not a mass explosion hazard," also known as "hand grenades."

Here's a quick look at items, chemicals, gasses, and various nasty things you simply cannot transport through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnels. Before your next road trip down I70, you may want to check your glove compartments and under the seats to make sure you haven't forgotten about any torpedoes, blasting agents, or rocket propellant you may have forgotten about (they're also on the list).

Things You Can't Take Through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnel at Any Time

When it comes to some materials, they will shut down traffic at Eisenhower Tunnel so trucks transporting shipments of hazardous material can pass. This happens frequently. There are, however, certain materials that are "... not allowed through the Eisenhower Tunnels at any time." According to cotrip.org , these explosive, poisonous, and in some cases, radioactive materials cannot be transported through the tunnels.

