25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Grand Mesa

Western Colorado is home to the impressive Grand Mesa. Not only is this the world's largest flat top mountain, but it's also one of the most beautiful places anywhere in our state.

Visiting the Grand Mesa is one of my favorite things to do. No matter the season, I love the views, the wildlife, the scenery, and the people who always seem to be happy to see others out enjoying the mountain.

Where is Colorado's Grand Mesa?

Did you know that you can set out from Aspen, Colorado, and hike around the 14ers for about 15 miles before coming into view of the Grand Mesa? It's crazy how the areas are really not all that far apart, it's just these huge mountains are in between us.

Colorado's Grand Mesa is located on the edge of Mesa County just east of the City of Grand Junction.

What is So Special about Colorado's Grand Mesa?

The Grand Mesa is the largest flat top mountain anywhere on earth with over 500 miles of surface area. It's breathtaking to behold from down below, and even more amazing at it's highest point which is Leon Peak at 11,236 feet. Not only is this one of the most beautiful places in Colorado, but you'll also find endless outdoor activities here all year long.

What are Some Must-See Features on the Grand Mesa?

Driving the entire length of the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway should be on your western slope bucket list. Get a real sense of this wonder of nature by crossing over the entire mountain. This 10+ mile hike to Crags Crest is another popular feature on the Grand Mesa, along with the hundreds of alpine lakes and streams for fishing and water activities. A trip down the 10-mile gravel road to Lands End Observatory is another bucket list item. The views there are spectacular.

