Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing.

Junked RV Was Part of the Desert Landscape

How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?

Five Visible Sites Cleaned Up

Mesa Code Compliance Services, along with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, has been busy in recent months cleaning up the county. This week they removed another RV from the State Land Board I-70 frontage road property just north of the interstate. They identified the RV unit as site No. 3 - the last site visible from the interstate.

You can see from the map, a number of sites that have been targeted for cleanup in this area. On the Mesa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, there are tons of comments calling the sites "an unsightly mess," "ridiculous," and "pathetic."

It's An On-Going Process to Beautify Mesa County

The clean-up effort is part of an ongoing process to beautify the county and get rid of illegal transient campsites. Last year, the county targeted illegal camps near the Colorado River between 32 ½ Road and C ½ Road.

