Grand Junction’s Picks For the Best Rides at Disneyland

When was the last time you visited Disneyland? What was your favorite ride? Here's a look at some of Grand Junction, Colorado's favorite attractions at the Happiest Place On Earth.

I asked on Facebook, "What is your favorite ride at Disneyland?" Looking at your replies, it looks as though there are some clear standouts when it comes to the most popular rides.

What Brought This Up?

The other day I thought back to the last time I visited Disneyland. I performed there with a Jazz group when I was 18. Now I'm 52, and haven't given the place a second thought. How much has changed?

Grand Junction, Colorado to Disneyland

Running off to Disneyland is what we used to do in Grand Junction. You leave in the morning and make it to Las Vegas where the parents proceed to party. The next day you leave early for Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and the kids get to party.

When it's all said and done, you drive back to Grand Junction exhausted and broke.

How Much Has Changed?

In 1988, an adult One-Day All Inclusive Passport to Disneyland went up to $23.50. Kids day passes were $21.50. In 1988 a parking pass was $3.00.

That same year, "Bear Country" was renamed "Critter Country."

Rides at Disneyland That Have Opened Since 1988

The following attractions have been added to Disneyland since 1988:

July 17, 1989 - Splash Mountain

May 13, 1992 - Fantasmic!

August 15, 1992 - Billy Hill & The HIllbillies

January 23, 1993 - Chip 'n Dale Treehouse

January 23, 1993 - Donald's Boat

January 23, 1993 - Mickey's House and Meet Mickey

January 23, 1993 - Minnie's House

January 24, 1993 - Gadget's Go Coaster

January 26, 1994 - Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin

March 3, 1995 - Indiana Jones Adventure

May 24, 1998 - Astro Orbitor

July 4, 1998 - Innoventions

June 23, 1999 - Tarzan's Treehouse

November 17, 2000 - Believe... In Holiday Magic

April 11, 2003 - The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

April 1, 2004 - Big Thunder Ranch

March 17, 2005 - Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

May 4, 2005 - Remember... Dreams Come True Fireworks Spectacular

May 5, 2005 - Parade of Dreams

March 6, 2006 - Goofy's Playhouse

October 1, 2006 - Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple

June 11, 2007 - Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

November 16, 2007 - Wintertime Enchantment at Sleeping beauty's Winter Castle

October 25, 2008 - Meet tinker Beel at Pixie Hollow

November 26, 2008 - Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough

March 27, 2009 - Celebrate! A Street Party

June 12, 2009 - Magical

June 12, 2009 - TLT Dance Club 2010

September 25, 2009 - Halloween Screams

November 6, 2009 - Princess Tiana Character Meet

February 23, 2010 - Captain EO

October 15, 2010 - Tangled Meet and Greet

January 27, 2011 - The Magic. The Memories and You!

June 3, 2011 - Mickey's Soundsational Parade

May 21, 2012 - Merida and Friends

June 15, 2012 - Voices of Liberty

March 12, 2013 - Meet Disney Princesses at Royal Hall

March 12, 2013 - Storytelling at Royal Theatre

May 25, 2013 - Mickey and the Magical Map

April 17, 2015 - Star Wars: Path of the Jedi

August 6, 2015 - Silver Dollar Six

November 16, 2015 - Star Wars Launch Bay

November 16, 2015 - Super Hero HQ

May 31, 2019 - Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

January 17, 2020 - Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Coming soon, January 26, 2023 - Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

Put simply, a lot can change in 34 years.

Your Picks For Disneyland's Best

Check out the gallery below. It should come as no surprise to anyone that many people consider the Pirates of the Caribbean to be their favorite ride. Check out how many times Mr. Toad's Wild Ride came up.