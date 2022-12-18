Grand Junction’s Picks For the Best Rides at Disneyland
When was the last time you visited Disneyland? What was your favorite ride? Here's a look at some of Grand Junction, Colorado's favorite attractions at the Happiest Place On Earth.
I asked on Facebook, "What is your favorite ride at Disneyland?" Looking at your replies, it looks as though there are some clear standouts when it comes to the most popular rides.
What Brought This Up?
The other day I thought back to the last time I visited Disneyland. I performed there with a Jazz group when I was 18. Now I'm 52, and haven't given the place a second thought. How much has changed?
Grand Junction, Colorado to Disneyland
Running off to Disneyland is what we used to do in Grand Junction. You leave in the morning and make it to Las Vegas where the parents proceed to party. The next day you leave early for Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and the kids get to party.
When it's all said and done, you drive back to Grand Junction exhausted and broke.
How Much Has Changed?
In 1988, an adult One-Day All Inclusive Passport to Disneyland went up to $23.50. Kids day passes were $21.50. In 1988 a parking pass was $3.00.
That same year, "Bear Country" was renamed "Critter Country."
Rides at Disneyland That Have Opened Since 1988
The following attractions have been added to Disneyland since 1988:
- July 17, 1989 - Splash Mountain
- May 13, 1992 - Fantasmic!
- August 15, 1992 - Billy Hill & The HIllbillies
- January 23, 1993 - Chip 'n Dale Treehouse
- January 23, 1993 - Donald's Boat
- January 23, 1993 - Mickey's House and Meet Mickey
- January 23, 1993 - Minnie's House
- January 24, 1993 - Gadget's Go Coaster
- January 26, 1994 - Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin
- March 3, 1995 - Indiana Jones Adventure
- May 24, 1998 - Astro Orbitor
- July 4, 1998 - Innoventions
- June 23, 1999 - Tarzan's Treehouse
- November 17, 2000 - Believe... In Holiday Magic
- April 11, 2003 - The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- April 1, 2004 - Big Thunder Ranch
- March 17, 2005 - Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters
- May 4, 2005 - Remember... Dreams Come True Fireworks Spectacular
- May 5, 2005 - Parade of Dreams
- March 6, 2006 - Goofy's Playhouse
- October 1, 2006 - Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple
- June 11, 2007 - Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage
- November 16, 2007 - Wintertime Enchantment at Sleeping beauty's Winter Castle
- October 25, 2008 - Meet tinker Beel at Pixie Hollow
- November 26, 2008 - Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough
- March 27, 2009 - Celebrate! A Street Party
- June 12, 2009 - Magical
- June 12, 2009 - TLT Dance Club 2010
- September 25, 2009 - Halloween Screams
- November 6, 2009 - Princess Tiana Character Meet
- February 23, 2010 - Captain EO
- October 15, 2010 - Tangled Meet and Greet
- January 27, 2011 - The Magic. The Memories and You!
- June 3, 2011 - Mickey's Soundsational Parade
- May 21, 2012 - Merida and Friends
- June 15, 2012 - Voices of Liberty
- March 12, 2013 - Meet Disney Princesses at Royal Hall
- March 12, 2013 - Storytelling at Royal Theatre
- May 25, 2013 - Mickey and the Magical Map
- April 17, 2015 - Star Wars: Path of the Jedi
- August 6, 2015 - Silver Dollar Six
- November 16, 2015 - Star Wars Launch Bay
- November 16, 2015 - Super Hero HQ
- May 31, 2019 - Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- January 17, 2020 - Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- Coming soon, January 26, 2023 - Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway
Put simply, a lot can change in 34 years.
Your Picks For Disneyland's Best
Check out the gallery below. It should come as no surprise to anyone that many people consider the Pirates of the Caribbean to be their favorite ride. Check out how many times Mr. Toad's Wild Ride came up.