Your Picks For Grand Junction’s Best Lunch Deals

Is it lunchtime yet? What are your lunch plans? If you're like many people in Grand Junction, Colorado, those lunch plans involve a brown paper bag and/or leftovers.

The cost of going out, even drive-thru, has gone up significantly. Where will you find the best lunch deals in Grand Junction?

Where To Satisfy the Hunger Pains

If you're like most people, you have a budget when it comes to food. Chances are you have a budget when it comes to a particular meal. What's your lunch budget? Can you exceed $10 for a midday meal?

Taking It To The Streets

At times like this, the proper thing is to take the matter to social media. I asked on Facebook, "Where will you find the best lunch deal in Grand Junction?" It's fortunate this question went live. Replies came rolling in, and many of the suggestions involved deals and restaurants that may have slipped beneath your radar.

Awesome Pizza Deals

A number of people chimed in with a pizza deal from a national chain. It's available here in Grand Junction and sounds like a great deal.

Burger Joints, Too

Several people mentioned a lunch deal at a national burger chain. It sounds almost too good to be true. Given how many people mentioned it, it must be legit. Can you come up with $5 and tax? If so, this lunch deal might be for you.

Places You Don't Normally Think About For Prepped Food

One business earning several mentions would be a local retail store. This business has a food court with awesome deals. How does lunch for $2 to $3 sound? It may not qualify as gourmet cuisine by candlelight, but it certainly meets the criteria for sustenance.

If you're having to pinch pennies when it comes to food, let alone dining out, check out the gallery below. You may see a few deals you weren't aware of.

