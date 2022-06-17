Grand Junction Home Comes With Poolside Views of Monument Canyon

One thing I love about the housing market in Grand Junction is that just when you think you've seen the coolest home near the monument, two weeks later you see one you like even better.

Scrolling through the photos from Realtor.com helps me forget that sometimes it's still in the low to mid-90s at 8:30 at night.

Grand Junction Home For Sale Near Monument Canyon

Your driveway will be steps away from the Monument Canyon trailhead. That is how close you will be to the Colorado National Monument from 699 Curecanti Circle in the Redlands.

This Redlands Home Sites in the River Terrace Subdivision

The Redlands is one of the more popular spots in the Grand Valley. Known as a luxury community in places, the golf courses and impressive hiking trails in the immediate area make it the perfect outdoor headquarters. Wait till we check out the pool below.

Check Out the View of Monument Canyon from the Pool

This home is presented by Britta Acord and brokered by RE/MAX 4000, INC. A beautiful pool and giant 3-car garage, a private patio area, a living room fireplace and more await in the photo gallery below. We'll include a listing of the property at the end of the photos.

