It's hard to believe that the decade that was the 1990s was over 30 years ago, and a lot has certainly changed since then. The music was completely different (some would argue that it was much better,) Jurassic Park blew our minds on the big screen, and the overall prices of things, in general, were, for the most part, much less.

In addition, there were a lot of things around that aren't today and, on the other side of the spectrum, things that didn't exist back then that we couldn't imagine our lives without today.

Curious, I posted a question on Facebook asking about things that we had in the '90s and which you miss the most, and here's what you said.

Grand Junction Colorado Misses the 1990s

Get our free mobile app

One common theme found in the responses to my question was about the price of things in the '90s. For example, numerous people said that they miss the cheaper gas prices of the '90s, which is a hot topic nowadays altogether.

In addition, many of the responses were related to the music of the '90s. Some of the responses were just that they missed the music of the decade, while some were more specific citing examples such as Nirvana, Layne Staley of Alice in Chains, and even an old-school Kenwood stereo.

There were also some fun nostalgic responses which included things like the malls of the '90s, an old metal radio station, the old $1.50 movie theater, and even Grand Junction's former nightclub 'Cheers.'

Things Grand Junction Misses Most About the ‘90s According to you, these are the things we had in the ‘90s that you miss the most today.

Mall Stores and Restaurants Grand Junction Misses the Most According to you, these are the mall restaurants and stores that you miss the most.

