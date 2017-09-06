Grand Junction Man Lands in Jail After Threatening Family

A Grand Junction man arrested for making threats against a family, is in jail. But, his trouble doesn't stop there.

Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, Mesa County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call about a man making threats. Deputies determined that man was 21-year-old Kyle Joseph White.

Deputies also learned White had an outstanding warrant from the Grand Junction Police for charges unrelated to the threats. That warrant included charges of:

Assault in the Second Degree with intent to cause strangulation

Felony Menacing

False Imprisonment

Assault in the Third Degree

Obstruction of a Telephone Service

Domestic Violence

With assistance from the Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team, White was located at a home in the 600 block of Copper Canyon Drive Tuesday evening.

In addition to the outstanding charges, White now faces three counts of Intimidating a Witness or Victim and Domestic Violence. White is currently being held at the Mesa County Jail.