Grand Junction Would Sit on a Long Flight with these Artists

It's almost a guarantee that at one point or another, you've fantasized about sitting on a plane next to one of your idols. Imagine, you're stuck sitting next to each other for what could be a pretty long time, which could result in the greatest conversation ever.

Of course, very seldom does this dream ever come true. Sure, you might be lucky enough to get to meet one of your heroes at a meet and greet or at a merch booth at a concert, but the opportunity to sit and chat for a long time is pretty rare.

However, as mentioned above, most of us have dreamed of this type of scenario. So, curious, I posted a question on Facebook asking if Grand Junction residents could sit next to one artist for a long flight, who would they choose? Here's what you said.

Grand Junction Residents Would Sit Next to these Artists on a Long Flight

Many of the artists chosen by Grand Junction residents to sit on a long plane ride with were pretty standard, famous rockstars. Some of these responses included people like Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, and Jimmy Page, to name a few.

However, Willy chose to theoretically sit next to a visual artist you may be familiar with by the name of Scramble Campbell, KB chose country star Garth Brooks, and Melinda chose legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

Keep scrolling to see who some Grand Junction residents would choose to sit next to on a long flight:

