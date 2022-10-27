Check it Out: The Quotes Grand Junction Turns to For Inspiration

We all face challenges in our life here in Colorado and sometimes all we need is a push in the right direction to keep us going.

When the going gets tough, it helps to reach out for advice from a person you trust for guidance and comfort. However, sometimes it can be hard to reach out to others, and turning to your favorite inspirational quote can provide the assurance you need.

Words Have Immense Power

I've said it before, and I'll say it a million more times, words have an immense amount of power. The way you speak to yourself and others can have a profound impact. Another popular phrase? Communication is key. There's a reason why certain phrases have been repeated for decades, it's because they stand true.

Speaking Things Into Existence

There's a belief among many that you can literally speak things into existence. Sometimes it happens accidentally and sometimes it is done purposefully.

Whether you believe in the above or not, it's still a good idea to practice talking to yourself and others in a positive matter.

Personal Favorite Quotes

Those posters hung in schools are some of my all-time favorites. Growing up they seemed cheesy, but as I grew older I realized that they were actually true.

Here are some of my personal favorites:

"If you believe it, you can achieve it."

"Dreams don't work unless you do."

"All things are difficult before they are easy."

"The distance between your dreams and reality is called action."

Keep scrolling to see what Grand Junction residents say are their favorite inspirational quotes:

Find Just The Boost of Inspiration You Need with these Amazing Quotes

