Don't sleep on the Colorado dream homes listed on the north side of Grand Junction, Colorado. Today we are headed to the Estates to look at a really cool house just listed in August.

Entertain your guests and enjoy all the comforts you require in the Grand Valley because this 5-bedroom home comes with everything you need to enjoy life on the western slope.

Get our free mobile app

Where are the Estates in Grand Junction?

The Estates are a beautiful neighborhood located on the north end of town off of 26 Road. This location is just north of G Road and the property features the Grand Valley Canal behind the property.

Ever Wish You Had Your Own Putting Green?

Scroll through the photos below and see if you see what we see. Behind the house beyond the pool and fire pit appears to be what looks like a little Par 3. I see and tee and a putting green. Scroll on to take a look below.

Entertain Both Indoors and Outdoors

Outdoors you can enjoy the swimming pool, waterslide, and diving board. Beyond the pool is a fire pit, garden, and greenhouse. Inside you find fireplaces, a home movie theater, and even a game room. This home is presented by: RAY RICKARD and brokered by: RE/MAX 4000, INC.

Grand Junction Home in The Estates Features a Pool, Waterslide, and 3 Fireplaces This Colorado dream home sits in The Estates off of 26 Road in Northern Grand Junction. This home includes a saline pool, hot tub, outdoor water feature, indoor theater, and 3 fireplaces. If you love being outside you'll also be able to enjoy the backyard garden and greenhouse. Scroll on to see it all.

MORE: Newest House On the Market in Grand Junction Has Views for Miles This house just went on the market today (Friday, August 19, 2022) in Grand Junction, Colorado. You'll find it near the top of Little Park Road. As you can see, the view goes on for miles and miles. You can almost see the entire valley.