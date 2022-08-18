Grand Junction Hopes to Accomplish This By the End of 2022

We're almost two-thirds of the way through the year 2022. Yesterday, August 17, 2022, I asked Grand Junction residents "There are 136 days left in 2022. What is the #1 goal you hope to accomplish in that time?"

Answers ranged from one extreme to the other. It seems many of us simply want to stay healthy and make it long enough to see 2023. Here's what you had to say.

Get our free mobile app

Didn't 2022 Just Start a Few Weeks Ago?

This is obviously cliche, but didn't 2022 just start like four or five weeks ago? Where did this year go? Like any other year, this one started with big plans and ambitious goals. Have you managed to achieve any of your goals for the year?

How To Achieve Your Goals

This list applies to me as much as anyone. Frankly, I barely accomplished anything this year. Isn't amazing how you can be busy all the time and yet never get anything done?

The Harvard Business Review published "5 Ways to Make Sure You Achieve Your Goals This Year." According to HBR, 20 years ago Charles R. Snyder, a professor specializing in positive psychology, suggest two obstacles preventing us from achieving out goals:

not believing we can achieve our goals

not identifying the pathways to achieve them

To combat this, they suggest:

Harvard Business Review / Canva Harvard Business Review / Canva loading...

Harvard Business Review / Canva Harvard Business Review / Canva loading...

Harvard Business Review / Canva Harvard Business Review / Canva loading...

Harvard Business Review / Canva Harvard Business Review / Canva loading...

Harvard Business Review / Canva Harvard Business Review / Canva loading...

Positive Thoughts Out of Grand Junction

It looks as though some already have this down pat. Heather said, "I just have the goal to be happy." Others are completely selfless, hoping for good things to come to others. Right on, Grand Junction.

Grand Junction Wants to Accomplish This Before the End of 2022 As of August 17, 2022, there are a total of 136 days left in the year 2022. Have you accomplished what you'd hoped for the year. In the 136 days that remain, what is the #1 goal you'd like to accomplish? I asked this on Facebook, and this is what Grand Junction had to say.

Western Colorado People Enjoying Their Lives - Robert Grant Photos Found In a Box Here's another gallery showcasing Robert Grant photos from Grand Junction and Western Colorado. These were found in a box marked "People Identified." Images in this gallery range from the 1950s up to 1985.