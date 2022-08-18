Grand Junction Hopes to Accomplish This By the End of 2022
We're almost two-thirds of the way through the year 2022. Yesterday, August 17, 2022, I asked Grand Junction residents "There are 136 days left in 2022. What is the #1 goal you hope to accomplish in that time?"
Answers ranged from one extreme to the other. It seems many of us simply want to stay healthy and make it long enough to see 2023. Here's what you had to say.
Didn't 2022 Just Start a Few Weeks Ago?
This is obviously cliche, but didn't 2022 just start like four or five weeks ago? Where did this year go? Like any other year, this one started with big plans and ambitious goals. Have you managed to achieve any of your goals for the year?
How To Achieve Your Goals
This list applies to me as much as anyone. Frankly, I barely accomplished anything this year. Isn't amazing how you can be busy all the time and yet never get anything done?
The Harvard Business Review published "5 Ways to Make Sure You Achieve Your Goals This Year." According to HBR, 20 years ago Charles R. Snyder, a professor specializing in positive psychology, suggest two obstacles preventing us from achieving out goals:
- not believing we can achieve our goals
- not identifying the pathways to achieve them
To combat this, they suggest:
Positive Thoughts Out of Grand Junction
It looks as though some already have this down pat. Heather said, "I just have the goal to be happy." Others are completely selfless, hoping for good things to come to others. Right on, Grand Junction.