Grand Junction, Colorado features some incredible custom-built homes that would make anyone dream of living in the Grand Valley.

Today we are going to tour four listings from Realtor.com that are ready to be your next dream home here on the western slope. Scroll on to see these listings and to learn more about each one.

Get our free mobile app

714 Curecanti Circle in Grand Junction, Colorado

This incredibly spacious home on Curecanti Circle sits on a 2.35-acre lot and offers 8,787 square feet of living space. Enjoy incredible views of the Colorado National Monument and even a temperature-controlled wine room.

220 Red Sand Road in Grand Junction, Colorado

This home is a mountain biker's dream located just five minutes from the entrance to the Colorado National Monument. Walls of windows show off the incredible views from the Redlands area.

948 25 Road in Grand Junction, Colorado

This home includes a ton of land. You'll be overseeing 35.1 acres along with this 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home. This build was finished in 1999 and includes a hot tub and a home gym/exercise room.

355 High Desert Road in Grand Junction, Colorado

If you love golf this is your chance to live near the 18th green at the amazing Redlands Mesa Golf Course in Grand Junction. This home was the 2019 Zag Built Parade Home Winner and now is your chance to make it yours.

Scroll on for a preview of each one of these properties and to see the full listings from Realtor.com.

Four Grand Junction Area Homes Listed Above $2-Million Grand Junction, Colorado is home to some incredible houses. Scroll through photos of four different listings all selling for over two-million dollars here in the Grand Valley. We'll include links to each listing so you can find out more info and even schedule a tour.

KEEP GOING: 41 Movies You May Not Have Known Were Filmed in Colorado Get the popcorn ready because we're checking out a list of movies all filmed right here in the great state of Colorado. Scroll on to learn more about which parts of the state have been featured in some of America's favorite films.