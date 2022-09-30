Grand Junction Home for Sale on the Edge of Eagle Rim Park

If you've ever dreamed about owning a home near Las Colonias Amphitheater and the Colorado River, today could be your lucky day. This six-bedroom home includes 2,992 square feet of space on a .32-acre lot.

Just across the river near Eagle Rim Park is a single-family home that was just listed with Realtor.com over the last week of September. This home includes a pool, hot tub, and a private second-floor patio.

Live Across the River from Las Colonias

The home at 2776 Cheyenne Drive in Grand Junction sits across the Colorado River kitty corner from the Amp. Moving into this home means kids can attend the new Orchard Mesa middle school, and eventually, the new GJHS currently being built. You'll also live within walking distance of many shops and restaurants near Las Colonias.

Enjoy Easy Access to Parks and Pools

From this home, you can walk to Eagle Rim Park and Eagle Rim Skate Park. You'll also be steps away from the Orchard Mesa swimming pool. Of course, if you live here you'll have your own salt water in-ground pool in the backyard, plus a hot tub to enjoy as well.

Can You Find the Secret Door in the Kitchen?

This home is presented by Cindy Ficklin and brokered by Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties. The listing of this home says it includes a SECRET door that takes you from the kitchen down into the finished basement. How cool! A home with your own hidden passageway.

