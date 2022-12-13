This Colorado Dream Home Includes 10 Acres in Grand Junction

Maybe 2023 is the year you finally grab your Colorado dream home that includes enough land to run horses. Only a handful of opportunities come around each year to move into a property such as this in the Grand Valley.

This beautiful home in North Grand Junction is inside a gated community away from the main roads. You'll enjoy incredible views from the pool, and 10 acres to run your horses on.

Get our free mobile app

Where is 2224 H Road in Grand Junction?

This home sits east of 22 Road off H Road. You won't be all that far from Studt's Pumpkin Patch, and able to enjoy a less congested area of town to call home. A water fountain feature in the yard will welcome you home each day.

Ever Dreamed of Keeping Your Own Horses?

2224 H Road includes a 25 X 48 shop. There is a 26 X 40 horse barn that is complete with stalls, and a tack room, and there is also a full-size area here on the 10 acres of land. You can own your own horse estate or develop the property even further.

Check Out the Heated Pool in the Backyard

There is a beautiful pool in the backyard of this home that measures 12 X 32. The pool is heated and in-ground. It faces the Colorado National Monument to make the most out of enjoying time outside.

Scroll on to check out another amazing custom build right here in Grand Junction.

KEEP GOING: 30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old These Grand Junction homes are over a century old.