Grand Junction, Colorado Chiropractor Arrested on Alleged Sex Crime Charges
A Grand Junction, Colo. chiropractor, Todd Mitchell, has been arrested on alleged sex crime charges after female patients found a camera in an exam room.
According to the arrest affidavit, patients visiting Mitchell Chiropractic on August 8, 2023, told the Grand Junction Police Department that they found a camera in an examination room during their examination.
The affidavit states that the female patients were asked to undress and put on a medical gown. After Mitchell left the exam room, a female patient noticed a GoPro-type camera hidden under a towel.
The patient took a video of what she found and turned the camera off. She was later escorted to another room for a different exam. During this time, she sent a text message to the other female patient warning her about what she saw in the first exam room.
The female patients confronted Mitchell, leading him to destroy the camera's sim card and place it and the camera in his pocket. Mitchell continuously apologized to the patients, got in his vehicle, and left.
The patients then went to the Grand Junction Police Department and reported the crime.
Mitchell is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility and is being charged with the following:
- Unlawful Sexual Conduct (F4)
- Criminal Invasion of Privacy (M2)
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (F6)
We'll continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.