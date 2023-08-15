A Grand Junction, Colo. chiropractor, Todd Mitchell, has been arrested on alleged sex crime charges after female patients found a camera in an exam room.

According to the arrest affidavit, patients visiting Mitchell Chiropractic on August 8, 2023, told the Grand Junction Police Department that they found a camera in an examination room during their examination.

Get our free mobile app

The affidavit states that the female patients were asked to undress and put on a medical gown. After Mitchell left the exam room, a female patient noticed a GoPro-type camera hidden under a towel.

The patient took a video of what she found and turned the camera off. She was later escorted to another room for a different exam. During this time, she sent a text message to the other female patient warning her about what she saw in the first exam room.

The female patients confronted Mitchell, leading him to destroy the camera's sim card and place it and the camera in his pocket. Mitchell continuously apologized to the patients, got in his vehicle, and left.

The patients then went to the Grand Junction Police Department and reported the crime.

Mitchell is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility and is being charged with the following:

Unlawful Sexual Conduct (F4)

Criminal Invasion of Privacy (M2)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (F6)

We'll continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

Grand Junction and Western Colorado Law Enforcement - Robert Grant Photos Enjoy a short gallery of former Grand Junction and Mesa County law enforcement officers. All photos by Robert Grant.

Strangest Laws in Colorado You're Probably Breaking Right Now We all try our hardest to follow the law, even when we don't agree with them. We took a look at some of Colorado's laws and discovered a few that make no sense at all.

We know drinking and driving is illegal, but did you know riding a horse while intoxicated is illegal. Or take a mule or donkey into a building could get you in trouble.

And whoever threw a missile at a car is someone we'd like to meet.

Take a look at Colorado's most outrageous laws on the books.