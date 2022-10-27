Strange Things We in Grand Junction Colorado Believed as Children
Do you remember when you were four years old and a complete sucker? You believed everything people told you. What did we believe as children in Grand Junction, Colorado?
I asked on Facebook, "What is the strangest thing you believed as a child?" Check out the gallery below. You'll find a handful of doozies.
Crazy Childhood Beliefs
Call it what you will: fantasy, innocence, gullibility, Fake News, whatever you like. As children, we tend to believe things. Given what we saw on Gilligan's Island, reruns of the 1960s Batman TV show, not to mention countless westerns, little kids in Grand Junction were deeply concerned about the dangers of encountering quicksand.
Between our parents and the TV, our little brains were bombarded with falsehoods that seemed pretty legit at the time.
A True Gem Out of Grand Junction
Every answer submitted was great. You'll find them in the gallery below. One exceptional "belief" came to us from Rose R. Not that this was a competition, but this one, in my opinion, was pure awesomeness.
Common Silly Childhood Beliefs
The website Best Life Online offers "30 Hilarious Things Everyone Believed as Kids." A few examples include:
- A blanket can protect you from anything
- When you kiss someone, you're automatically married
- Chocolate milk comes from brown cows
- Alligators live in the sewers and climb up pipes and will crawl out of the toilet and bite you on the butt
- The floor could become lava at any moment, and your only protection is the living room couch
Beliefs Out of Grand Junction
Based on your replies, it seems as though parents have a collection of popular myths they like to borrow from, and then use to make kids behave. You'll recognize a few of those right off the bat.