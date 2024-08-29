Grand Junction, Colorado Residents Get Angry by These 9 Things
We love living in Grand Junction, there's no doubt about that.
How could you not? The scenery is amazing. People are amazing. If you're not a fuddy-duddy, there's so much to do.
There are, however, a few things that really tick off locals if you're not careful.
Accept it or not, Grand Junction is Growing
If you ask the natives of Grand Junction, they'll say that too many people are moving to the small city. On the other hand, if you ask those moving here, they'll say it still has that small-town feel.
In 2014, Grand Junction's population was roughly 59,200. In 2024, it's approximately 70,600. That's a pretty decent jump in population for any town.
Many blame California and Texas for the drastic change. To say the least, they're not happy with people moving from those states.
We're going to have to accept the fact that people want to move to our fantastic city. It's a great place to be.
On the downside, housing prices are out of reach for the average person and don't get us started on rent. I just saw a townhouse that cost almost $9,000 just to move in. What?! That's insane.
If these reasons aren't enough to make someone from Grand Junction angry, the below things will really make their blood boil.
