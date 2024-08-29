We love living in Grand Junction, there's no doubt about that.

How could you not? The scenery is amazing. People are amazing. If you're not a fuddy-duddy, there's so much to do.

Read More: Some of Grand Junction, Colorado’s Worst Intersections, Ever

There are, however, a few things that really tick off locals if you're not careful.

Accept it or not, Grand Junction is Growing

If you ask the natives of Grand Junction, they'll say that too many people are moving to the small city. On the other hand, if you ask those moving here, they'll say it still has that small-town feel.

In 2014, Grand Junction's population was roughly 59,200. In 2024, it's approximately 70,600. That's a pretty decent jump in population for any town.

Many blame California and Texas for the drastic change. To say the least, they're not happy with people moving from those states.

Get our free mobile app

We're going to have to accept the fact that people want to move to our fantastic city. It's a great place to be.

On the downside, housing prices are out of reach for the average person and don't get us started on rent. I just saw a townhouse that cost almost $9,000 just to move in. What?! That's insane.

If these reasons aren't enough to make someone from Grand Junction angry, the below things will really make their blood boil.

Ways to Make a Grand Junctionite's Blood Boil As small cities go, Grand Junction is pretty laid-back. There's not much anyone can say about the area that ruffles a local's feathers. But when you do, look out.

If you're intent on pissing off a Grand Junction resident, or as I highly suggest, avoiding it, here are nine things people from Grand Junction really get upset about. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Revealing: Things You'll Sadly Miss Moving From Grand Junction, Colorado Have you ever thought about moving from Grand Junction ? If you have, what would be one thing you'd miss the most?

Most likely, you'll miss one, if not all of these things. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray