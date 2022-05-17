15 Popular Trends That Annoy the Heck Out of Grand Junction

Pop culture is very polarizing because personal tastes and opinions vary so widely.

It's kind of amazing how differently people in Grand Junction see the same thing. What one person loves, the next person hates. One person thinks something is super cool while somebody else would say it's completely ignorant.

Today's Generation Gap

I'm not exactly sure why opinions are so varied in pop culture, but I suspect age has a lot to do with it. Today's world is so different from what it was when baby boomers were growing up in the 60s and 70s. Whether it's music, movies, fashion, or technology there is definitely a generation gap that we see before us every day.

What Are People Around You Saying?

Walking down Main Street or through the mall, it's easy to see how different the generations have become. Listen to what your co-workers are talking about in the break room. Their conversation topics and their views on what's happening in the world will give huge clues as to where they fall on the generational barometer.

Different Strokes For Different Folks

We see things in our world that are wildly popular like rap music, sushi, and brand new jeans that come with holes and stains. Some people think those things are totally cool, while others will just roll their eyes. It's different strokes for different folks, but everybody's got an opinion.

