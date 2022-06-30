Grand Junction’s Favorite 4th of July Desserts We Can’t Live Without

We got to visit with the Plateau Valley Heritage Days Cowgirl of the Year this week in the studio, and I asked Sierrah Owens of Collbran what was her favorite thing about the 4th of July?

She said the #1 thing was the 4th of July fireworks. We both agreed that our second favorite thing about the 4th of July was dessert.

What is Your Favorite Thing About the 4th of July?

Celebrating the holiday with friends, family, or the great community you live in is always one of the best parts of the 4th of July. Waiving the flag and watching a huge fireworks display is one of the best parts of the entire summer. Open our station app and tell us what you love most about the holiday weekend in Grand Junction.

What is Grand Junction's Favorite 4th of July Dessert?

We asked you what your favorite dessert is to enjoy on the 4th of July. Some of the top answers below include watermelon, homemade ice cream, and strawberry shortcake. Add your favorite to the list on our Facebook wall or tell us with the chat button on our station app.

