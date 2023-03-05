Fruita Colorado’s All-Women Biking Event is Wild and Crazy Fun

For outdoors enthusiasts, Colorado is an absolute paradise. The state is full of world-class skiing, hiking, mountain biking, and more.

However, you may not realize it but there's a very unique mountain biking event that takes place just outside of Fruita each year and looks like more fun than a barrel of monkeys. There's just one catch - it's only for women.

Keep scrolling to learn about, and take a virtual tour of Fruita, Colorado's Roam Fest.

Fruita Colorado's All-Women Mountain Bike Event

Fruita's Roam Fest will take place this September 22nd through the 24th and will host 300 women riders with vendors, food and drink, and of course, a whole lot of mountain biking.

Attendees put their bikes on the shuttle and are taken to some of the best mountain biking trails that the Grand Valley has to offer, guided by the skilled staff onsite.

The event has all kinds of other activities including workshops, demonstrations, film screenings, raffles, and even an animal-themed silent disco party. There's also yoga and breakfast in the morning as well as catered dinners.

However, not only do these women ride hard, they play hard too.

As you'll see once you keep scrolling, Roam Fest is nothing short of a wild and crazy party. The drinks flow and the attendees let loose after a long day of riding and there is no shortage of shenanigans.

Tickets to this year's Roam Fest go on sale Sunday, March 19th, but in the meantime keep scrolling to check out the wild and crazy fun that you may have missed at last year's event.

