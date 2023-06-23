Free Promenade Kids Day Returns To Northern Colorado This Summer

Summer's here and there's plenty of great free family fun across Northern Colorado all season long, including the Promenade Kids Day this Wednesday in Loveland.

Things To Do In Colorado Over Summer Break

When the final school bell rings and Alice Cooper's "School's Out For Summer" song begins to play, it's always an exciting time. That sense of excitement usually lasts a few days before the inevitable "I'm bored" starts popping up from the kids. It's tough to find things sometimes to keep kiddos, and adults for that matter entertained during all of the extra "free time" over summer break. Fortunately for those situations, there's plenty to do around Colorado to help alleviate the potential summer boredom.

Promenade Kids Day 2023 In Loveland, Colorado

Join us for the 2023 Promenade Kids Day This Wednesday, June 21st at the Promenade Shops at Centerra. The event runs from 11 am until 2 pm at the shopping center's Main Plaza (next to the Build-A-Bear Workshop) and includes many free and fun activities including face painting, arts and crafts, games, caricature drawings, a live DJ, competitions, prize giveaways, and so much more. It's certain to be a fun-filled day for you and your family.

Make sure to stop by the Townsquare Media booth, which will be right next to our friends the Colorado Eagles, and hosted by Big Rob. We'll be playing some cornhole and giving you a shot to win tickets to see Flo Rida at the Greeley Stampede this Friday Night. Get more info on the 2023 Promenade Kids Day HERE, and we'll see you out at the Main Plaza for all of the fun!

