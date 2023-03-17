Fort Collins Is Colorado’s Best City To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Take it from me, Colorado knows how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Out of all of the awesome places to celebrate in our state, one Northern Colorado city is at the top of the list. Here's why it ranked so highly.

History Of St. Patrick's Day

While most just consider it a day to skip work to drink green beverages or pinch people not wearing green, there is actually a real historical reason why people celebrate St. Patrick's Day each year on March 17th. Irish and Irish Americans celebrate each and every March 17th to honor Patrick, who was a patron saint of Ireland. March 17th is the day he passed away. It started as a more traditional day of horror in Ireland but as Irish immigrants moved to the United States it evolved into more of a celebration of Irish Culture. As of today, over 31 million folks in the United States claim some sort of Irish descent, myself included. While there are many great places to celebrate this day in our country, one Northern Colorado city ranks as colorado's best place to do it. We have 3 cities in the Top 30 and 4 in the top 50.

Fort Collins Is The Best Place To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In Colorado

Our pals at WalletHub are at it again and their research shows that Northern Colorado knows how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. After looking at things like St. Patrick's Day traditions, costs, safety, and weather, Fort Collins was ranked number 27 out of 200 U.S. cities, making it Colorado's top city to get your green on. Ironically Denver came in at number 28, and Colorado Springs was number 29. Lakewood, Colorado also made the top 50 as well. Number 1? Boston, MA, which to me is no surprise. Here's the full interactive map.

Be it a stop at Lucky Joe's in Old Town Square, or just a bar tour through Old Town Fort Collins, be safe, and Happy St. Patrick's Day! Remember celebrating St. Patrick's Day at these places back in the day?

