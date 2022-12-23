Bull Elk Gets Rescued From a Mud Pit in Southwestern Colorado

Here's something you don't see or hear about every day. A young bull elk had to be rescued from a mud pit in southwestern Colorado as it was stuck up to its neck and wasn't able to get out. The incident occurred in La Garita which is located north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife SW Region Twitter Colorado Parks and Wildlife SW Region Twitter loading...

Colorado Parks and Wildlife assisted the bull elk out of a sticky situation with the help of ratchet straps and an ATV. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers William Miedema and Tyler Cerny responded to the area to help the poor elk. Both Miedema and Cerny tried to pull the bull elk out from the mud by the antlers without success.

Get our free mobile app

That is when the ATV and ratchet straps came in handy. With the ratchet straps wrapped around the base of the bull elk's antlers and hooked to the ATV, a few pulls later the bull elk was free from the muddy hole.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted out a thank you to the Forest Service for reporting the animal in distress and the wildlife officers who responded to safely rescue the bull elk.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife SW Region Twitter Colorado Parks and Wildlife SW Region Twitter loading...

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southwest Region Twitter

25 Crazy Wildlife Encounters That Happened in Colorado This Year 2022 has already been a wild year for Colorado wildlife. Check out some of the craziest wildlife encounters in the Centennial State in the gallery below.