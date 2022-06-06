A home for sale in Eagle, Colorado is not only very luxurious but is full of modern themes and carries a price tag of nearly $3 million.

Location of Eagle Colorado Home For Sale

Get our free mobile app

Eagle, Colorado is a small mountain town 31 miles west of the popular ski town of Vail. The home for sale is located in the Eagle Ranch community which is one of the newer developments in the town, at 2205 Eagle Ranch Road, Eagle, Colorado 81631.

Here we see where Eagle is located in the state of Colorado:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Here is where the home is located inside Eagle, Colorado:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Details About Eagle, Colorado Home For Sale

The home for sale has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, is 3,429 square feet in area, and sits on a 0.38 acre lot. The home is currently selling for an asking price of $2,925,000.

Features of the Eagle Colorado Home For Sale

The home is located in an area of Eagle, Colorado that features some of the most beautiful mountain views that the state has to offer, and is spread out in such a way that there are neighbors, but not terribly closeby.

The home itself caters to the beautiful surroundings with plenty of large windows to take in the scenery, a comfortable outdoor patio with plenty of seating to enjoy the weather during spring and summer months, and even has a garage-type door in the living room to let some of the outdoors in during the same months.

Modern themes are found throughout the home as well, including a spiral staircase, impressive woodwork, vaulted ceilings, and more.

Take a Virtual Tour of a $3 Million Eagle Colorado Home for Sale

$3 Million Eagle Colorado Home is the Epitome of Modern Luxury Take a virtual tour of a $3 million home in Eagle, Colorado that is both modern and luxurious.



$15 Million Colorado Home May Have Belonged to Very Rich Musician A $15 million home for sale in Beaver Creek, Colorado obviously belonged to someone very rich and clues point to the previous owner being a musician who loved golf.

