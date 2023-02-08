Denver Colorado Named One of Nation’s Top State Capitals

When it comes to living in a big city, you could do a lot worse than Denver, Colorado.

Denver Is the Nation's 8th Best State Capital

Sure, you have heavy traffic, high concentrations of pollution, and serious crime in the mile-high city. However, according to a recent study from Wallet Hub, Denver gets high marks against the nation's other state capitals. The study shows Denver is the 8th best state capital in the country.

The study looked at 49 key indicators including affordability, economic well-being, quality of life, safety, education, and healthcare. While no city is without its flaws, Denver ranked high overall when compared to other state capitals.

High Marks For Economics, Education, and Health

Colorado's capital city ranked especially high in two particular areas. Denver ranked 3rd in the nation in economic well-being and 5th in quality of education and health. The city was 14th in the nation in quality of life.

The one glaring area where Denver did not fare so well was in affordability, ranking 37th in the nation. According to the study, Raleigh, North Carolina is the most affordable state capital, with Cheyenne, Wyoming ranked second.

The Nation's Top 10

Overall, Austin, Texas was ranked as the best state capital in the nation. Here is a snapshot of the top 10.

#1 - Austin, Texas

#2 - Raleigh, North Carolina

#3 - Madison, Wisconsin

#4 - Boise, Idaho

#5 - Lincoln, Nebraska

#6 - Salt Lake City, Utah

#7 - Concord, New Hampshire

#8 - Denver, Colorado

#9 - Atlanta, Georgia

#10 - Columbus, Ohio

By the way, in case you're wondering about the worst state capitals, here are the bottom five.

#46 - Dover, Delaware

#47 - Baton Rouge, Lousiana

#48 - Hartford, Connecticut

#49 - Trenton, New Jersey

#50 - Augusta, Maine

Does the Good In Denver Outweigh the Bad?

There is plenty to like about Denver including great concerts, restaurants, professional sports, theatre, transportation, and shopping. On the downside are things like the cost of living, pollution, traffic, and crime. Does the good outweigh the bad? The answer is apparently yes for the three million people living in the Denver Metro area. Another three million Coloradans would probably say "no way."

