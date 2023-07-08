Picture yourself: Your neighbor comes over and asks to borrow your Dyson. You get slightly annoyed, but you let them borrow it anyways.

Then the police pound on your door and lock you up for the next thirty years.

Sounds ridiculous? That is because it is. I bought a new vacuum recently and the salesperson told me that it is illegal to let your neighbor borrow your vacuum.

I DIDN'T BELIEVE HIM. OR DID I?

I decided to do some research. On one hand, it sounds too random to be true. On the other hand, I started thinking about bugs and cross-contamination.

IS THIS STRANGE LAW TRUE?

It is a myth. Colorado Springs Criminal Defence said this.

There is no law - not in the state of Colorado, in any county, town, or municipality, or even on a federal level - that prohibits lending someone a vacuum.

SO WHERE DID THIS RUMOR AND MYTH COME FROM?

The myth may have originated from a 2000 article in the Denver Post that listed a number of "stupid" Colorado laws. One of the laws listed was that it was illegal to lend a vacuum to a neighbor. However, the article did not provide a source for this law, and no such law has ever been found.

This was the first post about the law on the internet that I could find.

IF YOU THOUGHT IT WAS TRUE DON'T FEEL FOOLED

The myth may have been spread by people who are unfamiliar with the laws of Colorado. When people hear that there are some strange laws in the state, they may assume that anything is possible. However, there is no law in Denver or any other city in Colorado that prohibits lending a vacuum cleaner.

So, if you are in Denver and you need to borrow a vacuum cleaner, you can ask your neighbor without fear of breaking the law.

