The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is one of the most incredible museums in the state of Colorado and it's absolutely worth a visit.

For Over 100 Years In Colorado

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has been a part of Colorado for over 100 years - since 1908 to be exact. It's been growing and changing ever since and is more popular today than ever. With over one million artifacts on display and in the archives, this is a very special place.

Growing up in northeastern Colorado, a trip to the mile-high city was always a big deal whether it was to attend a Broncos game, eat at Casa Bonita, visit the Denver Zoo, or a trip to the Denver Museum of Natural History, as it was called back then. At the time, i didn't realize how educational the museum was. I thought it was just about the fun.

Dinosaurs, Dioramas and More

My favorite memories of the museum are the dinosaur skeletons and the world-famous wildlife dioramas filled with specimens from 6 continents in carefully and precisely crafted realistic habitats. It's almost like walking through a zoo and getting up close to the animals - except these animals aren't alive.

Today the museum has many interactive displays, and areas designed for kids. There are special sections devoted to things like geology, health, and astronomy. For all ages, a visit to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science is a fun and educational experience.

When Is the Museum Open?

The museum is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and most Fridays until 9 p.m. Regular admission prices are $22.95 for adults ad $17.95 for kids ages 3 to 18. A visit to the planetarium or IMAX theatre is an additional charge.

Amazing Things To See At the Denver Museum of Nature and Science The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is a fabulous place to visit no matter what the weather is doing outside. It's a fun and educational experience for kids and adults. Scroll on down for a look at some of the amazing things you'll see at this iconic museum.