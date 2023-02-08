Yay: Dave & Buster’s is Bringing Another Location for Fun to Colorado

For over 40 years, after starting out in Texas, the concept of "fun and food" has succeed across the country. Colorado is set to welcome a third location for the legendary eatery.

By having two locations in the state, Coloradans can plan on making a trip without it being overcrowded. Kids, adults, singles, groups- Maybe this location will have bowling.

Dave & Busters officially began in 1982 in Texas. Today, nearly every state in America has at least one location; California has a whopping 20 locations. Colorado will soon have three places to watch games, play games, eat and drink. How many times have you been to one?

Not only do I, myself, have a fondness for Dave & Buster's because my name is Dave, but for a couple of other reasons, too. One of my cousins used to work for Dave & Buster's, even working at their spot in Hawaii. When she moved back to Colorado to work for the company, and I used to take my young nephew (at the time) to the one in Westminster on the occasional weekend, where she would hook us up with free stuff.

It's going to be great to have a third Dave & Buster's here in Colorado; we have a pretty large state, the population can support them adding another. Plus, the two locations that we already have, have been around for some time; a new one will be a breath of fresh air for fun.

WHERE WILL THE NEW LOCATION BE?

According to FOX21, the new location has been secured in Colorado Springs, south of Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive.

