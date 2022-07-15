Is Cottonwood Pass A Viable Option For Glenwood Canyon Detour Alternative?

Could western Colorado be getting a viable option for a less cumbersome detour around Glenwood Canyon?

The idea of not having a 2 1/2 hour detour when Glenwood Canyon is closed may seem too good to be true. Anybody who has had to take the detour north to Craig and back down through Steamboat Springs to Silverthorn knows what a pain that is in the you-know-what.

Is There An Alternative To The Northern Detour?

The answer question is both yes and no. Let me explain.

Yes, the Colorado Department of Transportation is expressing support for Eagle and Garfield Counties to design safety improvements on county roads that travel over Cottonwood Pass. There are 14 specific locations on county roads that have been targeted for upgrades. The roads are not built or designed for heavy traffic but do provide an alternate route as the weather allows and is a vital connection for local residents. The Cottonwood Pass route would not be a time-saver for motorists coming from Grand Junction.

However, both CDOT and the counties involved are not endorsing or suggesting Cottonwood Pass as a detour route when Glenwood Canyon is closed. CDOT says "overall widening and broad scale paving of the corridor is not planned or being considered," Improvements on this route have been discussed for years.

What Would The Improvements Be?

Potential improvements include curve softening, improved sight distance, and increased road width in specific areas that could accommodate two-vehicle passing. The concept design should be completed by early next year and the individual counties would pursue construction projects as funds become available.

Public Meetings Planned

Two public meetings have been planned to introduce the project and to receive public feedback on the plans. Meetings will be held Tuesday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the Glenwood Springs Community Center and Wednesday, July 20 at 5:00 p.m. at the Gypsum Town Hall Council Chamber.

