Heads up, construction on this popular trail on the Colorado National Monument in Grand Junction is going on now through mid-October.

Colorado National Monument Trail Getting Some TLC

Everybody and everything needs some TLC from time to time and that's exactly what this Grand Junction trail is getting. According to the Colorado National Monument's Facebook page, a section of the Devil's Kitchen Trail is undergoing some construction.

Get our free mobile app

Devil's Kitchen Trail Will Reopen Open During Construction

Only the first 700 feet of the trail is getting worked on and Devil's Kitchen Trail will reopen open throughout construction, which is estimated to last through mid-October. Be aware that you may experience brief delays and noisy and dusty conditions, according to the Colorado National Monument on Facebook.

Possible Delays on Rim Rock Drive

If you're driving on Rim Rock Drive you may also experience some brief delays due to the construction. The Colorado National Monument's Facebook reminds everyone to keep an eye out for workers and equipment.

What's Being Done to the Devil's Kitchen Trail on the Colorado National Monument

Here's what kind of work is being done to the Devil's Kitchen Trail on the Colorado National Monument in Grand Junction.

Construction on Colorado National Monument Trail Through October There's construction on the Devil's Kitchen Trail now through mid-October. Here's what kind of work is being done to the trail on the Colorado National Monument. Gallery Credit: Alicia Selin

Meet Grand Junction's Jesse James the Hiking Ferret