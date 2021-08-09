Construction on Colorado National Monument Trail Through October
Heads up, construction on this popular trail on the Colorado National Monument in Grand Junction is going on now through mid-October.
Colorado National Monument Trail Getting Some TLC
Everybody and everything needs some TLC from time to time and that's exactly what this Grand Junction trail is getting. According to the Colorado National Monument's Facebook page, a section of the Devil's Kitchen Trail is undergoing some construction.
Devil's Kitchen Trail Will Reopen Open During Construction
Only the first 700 feet of the trail is getting worked on and Devil's Kitchen Trail will reopen open throughout construction, which is estimated to last through mid-October. Be aware that you may experience brief delays and noisy and dusty conditions, according to the Colorado National Monument on Facebook.
Possible Delays on Rim Rock Drive
If you're driving on Rim Rock Drive you may also experience some brief delays due to the construction. The Colorado National Monument's Facebook reminds everyone to keep an eye out for workers and equipment.
What's Being Done to the Devil's Kitchen Trail on the Colorado National Monument
Here's what kind of work is being done to the Devil's Kitchen Trail on the Colorado National Monument in Grand Junction.
Gallery Credit: Alicia Selin